Paul Wight Would Love to Return to Commentary Booth, Talks Work As an AEW Coach

Paul Wight says he would “absolutely” be interested in returning to the commentary booth in AEW. Wight did commentary on the now-defunct AEW Dark: Elevation, and while speaking to the Battleground Podcast he said that’s something he would still like to do. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his interest in returning to commentary: “Absolutely. That’s one of my main reasons for kind of pursuing other things. I mean, where I worked before [WWE], I was a brand, I was an entity, and I filled specific roles, and sometimes it’s very difficult to break outside of those roles because it’s such an organized machine that they’ve got certain places for everyone and this is your place. Tony Khan was really great to give me that mobility and that fluidity to try different things. I didn’t know if I’d be good at commentary. I only did commentary maybe one or two matches like over the years of my career before. But I knew I had a feeling for it, I knew that I liked it.”

On is work as a coach: “I knew that I’m not going to be a guy that’s going to go out and physically train you like a Billy Gun, like a Jay Lethal, like an Al Snow, a Fit Finlay. I’m not that kind of a coach. I can’t tell you the difference between a wrist lock and a hammer lock. But what I can do is help talent put their story over on air because that was one of the things that always made a difference for me early in my career, when I was trying to establish myself. Even though the story I was trying to tell in the ring, the announcers played such a key role in that. They can help translate your story to the television audience that’s not there, that can’t understand the energy or the little nuances so they help propel that storyline along.”