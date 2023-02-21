– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, AEW broadcaster Paul Wight (aka Big Show), detailed having to use a wheelchair for 11 weeks to undergo knee replacement surgery. Below are some highlights:

Paul Wight on his knee surgery: “Well, I spent 11 weeks in a wheelchair because I was waiting for them to build the implant for my knee because of my size. I had crushed all the bone in the knee, I was bleeding into my shin. So, I’ve got a good pain tolerance, but when I say I rode the tire down to the rim, that’s exactly what I did. But, luckily I still have all my ligaments in that knee, everything’s good there, it’s a nice, brand new titanium joint so it’s good for 35 years. So, I can parachute if I want to – not that I’ll ever jump out of an airplane, we all saw the movie Operation Dumbo drop, I don’t think that’s me, we’re good!”

On getting help with his fitness from Mike O’Hearn: “For me, I went in with an open-minded attitude of, okay, I don’t know anything about nutrition, I don’t know anything about diet, I don’t know anything about training – because what I was doing wasn’t working. When you have injuries, you have a lot of things, a lot of muscles that turn off, your nervous system changes, so there were a lot of things that I needed help with. Mike’s just been fantastic.”