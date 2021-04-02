Paul Wight Says He’s Doing Voice Acting For Fast & Furious Animated Series

Paul Wight has been involved in more than just AEW, revealing that he’s been doing voice acting in a Fast & Furious animated series. The former Big Show was on Miro’s Twitch channel and revealed that he’s playing one of the main characters in the series.

“This past year, I’ve been doing voice-overs for the Fast & Furious cartoon,” he said (per Fightful). “That’s been my little side project. I’m one of the main characters in the new Fast & Furious cartoon. The character is a bounty hunter who always gets his man. I end up mentoring a couple of Fast & Furious kids. It’s coming out real soon. I have tremendous hair as the character.”

While Wight did not specifically name the series, Netflix’s Fast & Furious: Spy Racers is the only animated spin-off currently known to be in production. The series focuses on Dominic Toretto’s cousin Tony (voiced by Tyler Posey) and is set to premiere its fourth season, Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Mexico, on April 16th. The fourth season is described as follows, which could easily fit Wight’s description:

“The Spy Racers are back – but this time, they are on the run! After being framed for an attack on the agency, the crew and Ms. Nowhere find themselves in Mexico City, searching for the true culprit.”

You can see the trailer below, which does in fact have a bounty hunter with a great head of hair and a voice that sounds similar to Wight’s: