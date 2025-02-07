wrestling / News
Various News: Paul Wight Makes Appearance on CBS’ Ghosts, Lineup For WOW This Weekend, New PPV For D’Lo Brown and SD Jones
– PWInsider reports that Paul Wight appeared on last night’s episode of the CBS series Ghosts. He played the ghost of a Viking.
– WOW – Women of Wrestling, has released a preview video for this weekend’s episode.
– Stonecutter Media has announced this month’s PPV offering:
WRESTLING ICONS: D’LO BROWN, SD JONES BLK HISTORY VOL. 2 IN FEBRUARY ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!
In celebration of Black History Month, Wrestling Icons bring you some of the greatest Black wrestlers to ever fight in the ring. D’Lo Brown’s Lo Down finishing move brought him fame as a WWE European and Intercontinental Champion. SD “Special Delivery” Jones was an all-time WWE great and Hall of Famer who twice fought in more than 300 matches in a single year. Bobo Brazil was one of the first black professional wrestlers and his decades-long feud with The Sheik was one of the most celebrated in wrestling history. Their exceptional careers shine in the history of the sport. And now you can see the classic bouts of these all-time greats on WRESTLING ICONS!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the greatest wrestling stars of all time on WRESTLING ICONS, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to D’LO BROWN, SD JONES BLK HISTORY VOL. 2, be sure to check out BRUISER BRODY, KEVIN SULLIVAN & FUNK RIP, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order WRESTLING ICONS on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.
