PCO and Brody King vs. Rush and Dragon Lee Set for Death Before Dishonor Fallout

– ROH Wrestling has announced a new tag team match for Death Before Dishonor Fallout later this month. PCO and Brody King of Villain Enterprises will face Dragon Lee and Rush at the event. You can check out the full announcement below.

PCO, BRODY KING BATTLE RUSH, DRAGON LEE IN EPIC TAG MATCH AT DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR FALLOUT

Four of the most awe-inspiring and intense stars in ROH will collide when PCO and Brody King of Villain Enterprises meet brothers RUSH and Dragon Lee in a first-time ever dream tag match at Death Before Dishonor Fallout in Las Vegas on Sept. 28.

The highly anticipated match takes place the night after the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, which is headlined by an ROH World Title Match between champion Matt Taven and the undefeated RUSH. It’s possible that RUSH could be entering the tag match as the new world champion.

This will be just the second time RUSH and Lee will have teamed together in ROH. In their first match as a team, they defeated the Briscoes in a critically acclaimed, show-stealing bout in Philadelphia in June.

Their opponents have had tremendous success as a unit. PCO and King won the ROH World Tag Team Titles on their very first attempt, defeating the Briscoes for the belts at the 17th Anniversary show in March. The next night, PCO, King and Marty Scurll — won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

Whether in singles, traditional tag or six-man tag matches, these four competitors have rarely tasted defeat in 2019. Which team will emerge victorious in this epic clash? Join us live in Las Vegas or streaming for HonorClub to find out!