PCO Weighs In On Potentially Appearing In WWE Through TNA Crossover

PCO says that he has a feeling he will make an appearance in WWE via the company’s crossover with TNA. PCO has been a mainstay of TNA over the past couple of years and had memorable runs in WWE in the 1990s, as part of The Quebecers and on his own as Jean-Pierre LaFitte. He recently spoke with Straight Talk Wrestling and was asked about a potential appearance in WWE NXT as part of the working relationship between NXT and TNA.

“I think the day you see that, I think the roof will go off the building,” PCO said (per Fightful). “That would be pretty amazing. Yeah, I’ve got a strong feeling it’s gonna happen. I don’t know, I’ve just always been super close to guessing a little bit. I don’t know all things are gonna happen, I never know how.”

He continued, ” When I decided to stay with TNA, I was supposed to stay. I had a conversation with Scott [D’Amore] before he got fired. I don’t know, for whatever reason, he convinced me to stay. He had planned for Montreal, and then after the month that it was supposed to be on, it didn’t happen, and then it came back. The way it’s happening now, it’s like I know why I’ve been with TNA for the last three years. Now everything is aligned with this.”

Several TNA stars have appeared on NXT in recent weeks including Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, and The Rascalz, while NXT stars have also crossed the line and appeared on TNA TV.