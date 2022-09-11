PCO Thinks He Could Return To WWE Now That Triple H Is In Charge

Talking with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc, PCO shared his perspective regarding future prospects with WWE now that Triple H is the new Chief Content Officer. The performer stated he thinks a possible return to WWE in some scope could happen, given the change in creative leadership.

“Yeah, I think so. I don’t think I had a bad relationship with Vince [McMahon], but I think new blood and guys like Paul ‘Triple H,’ I mean other than I had my altercation with his best buddies at the time,” PCO said. “I remember when he came in the WWE from WCW, we rode together. We did a bunch of shows where we shared a car and we were on the road together for almost two, three weeks, almost a month.”