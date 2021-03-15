Peacock Adds Ten ‘Best of the WWE’ Compilations To Service

The migration of WWE Network content to Peacock has begun, as ten ‘Best of the WWE’ compilations have been added to the service today. Some of them have been broken up into two parts. There were a total of 67 compilations produced by WWE last year. The list includes:

*10 Biggest Matches in WrestleMania History

*John Cena’s Best WrestleMania Matches

*Ric Flair’s Best WWE Matches

*Brock Lesnar’s Most Dominant Matches

*Shawn Michaels’ Best WrestleMania Matches

*Stone Cold’s Best WrestleMania Matches

*The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Legacy

*The Best of Goldberg

*Stone Cold’s Hell Raisin’ Moments

*”Macho Man” Randy Savage’s Best Matches