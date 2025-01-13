wrestling / News
Peacock Lists Dates For Next Three Saturday Night’s Main Events
January 13, 2025 | Posted by
Peacock is reportedly listing dates for the next three Saturday Night’s Main Event specials. PWInsider reports that the quarterly specials are set for January 25th, May 24th, and July 12th.
The January 25th date was already known, having been announced in early December. That episode will take place in San Antonio, Texas while locations for the other two dates are not currently set.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Was Shocked Sunny Stayed Around WWE As Long As She Did
- Odyssey Jones Comments On His WWE Departure, Allegations of Domestic Violence
- WWE Reportedly Removed 20 Minutes From Original Run-Through of Raw on Netflix Debut
- Latest Update on The Rock at Wrestlemania, Plans For Rock vs. Cody Rhodes (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)