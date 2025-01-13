wrestling / News

Peacock Lists Dates For Next Three Saturday Night’s Main Events

January 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

Peacock is reportedly listing dates for the next three Saturday Night’s Main Event specials. PWInsider reports that the quarterly specials are set for January 25th, May 24th, and July 12th.

The January 25th date was already known, having been announced in early December. That episode will take place in San Antonio, Texas while locations for the other two dates are not currently set.

article topics :

Saturday Night's Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

