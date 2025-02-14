Penelope Ford Recalls Having Anxiety Before Return Match From Injury

Penelope Ford was out of action for much of 2024 due to injury and she recently recalled how nervous she was before her return to the ring. Ford made her in-ring return in October of 2024 and she reflected on the return during her appearance on AEW Unrestricted. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On staying on TV before she underwent surgery: “I was still on TV, thankfully I was still managing Kip, and the Butcher and The Blade, and Bunny. So, thankfully, I still got to manage and then I worked all the way to my surgery date.”

On her mindset before her return: “I feel like I had such an easy thing to do that day and I had never been more nervous to go out. I just feel like I have so much to prove now because I’ve been off for so long and I don’t want anyone to like – you know – forget who I was.”