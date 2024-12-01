– According to a new update from Fightful Select, former AEW Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero Miedo is now a free agent with his AEW contract expiring. However, his brother and tag team partner, Rey Fenix, is still under contract with AEW at the moment.

There’s said not be any creative plans in the works for Fenix after the company reportedly found out that Penta was in contact with WWE. It’s rumored that Death Triangle was considered to win the AEW Trios Titles at All In. However, those plans changed when things became strained between the Lucha Brothers and AEW over the summer.

Fightful notes that there’s heavy interest to use Penta El Zero Miedo for marquee matchups on the indie wrestling scene.