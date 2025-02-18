Penta Reveals the Origin & Meaning of ‘Cero Miedo’

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar Penta discussed the origin and meaning behind his catchphrase, “Cero miedo.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Penta on the meaning of cero miedo: “To be honest. The cero miedo knows only the Lucha move, or the Lucha gimmick. Now it is the lifestyle. Because I know a lot of people in different parts, told me ‘Penta thanks for the cero miedo. I conquered the cancer.’ Different things about how you’ve inspired all this. When I hear this is like, Okay, I know what the responsibility on my shoulders is. I need to improve every day, my body, my mind, my heart, my soul, everything, because I know a lot of people, I inspire a lot of people. Cero miedo, this phrase is like lifestyle, now is the lifestyle I start with me and now everyone.”

On the origin of the phrase: “The truth is, I love the Corridos. In Mexican music is the Corridos. In Mexico, there are the Los Buitres De Culiacan Sinaloa is the name of the band. And a lot of songs say, ‘Cero miedo mi compa,’ in English is like no fear my friend, something like that. But I started [hearing it], okay, I like it. I like it. In my first interview in AAA in Mexico. I need to do the promo and it is like how do I finish it? ‘Cero miedo!’ Just like my reaction was the ‘Cero miedo!’ Okay. After that, everyone [said to me] ‘Hey, cero miedo!’ is like, okay. I got it. I improved the cero miedo. Just the hands, you know, the T-shirts and everything. But the truth is cero miedo comes from the Corridos in Mexico.”