Persephone Announced for MLW x CMLL Lucha Apocalypto

– Major League Wrestling announced that CMLL luchadora Persephone will make her MLW debut at Lucha Apocalypto on Saturday, November 9. The event will be held at the Cicero Stadium in Chicago. Here’s the full announcement:

CMLL luchadora Persephone debuts in MLW in Chicago

See Persephone live at Cicero Stadium.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced CMLL luchadora Persephone will debut at Lucha Apocalypto, live on YouTube from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.

🎟 Buy tickets at http://www.luchatickets.com and Eventbrite.com starting at just $10.

Persephone has quickly emerged as one of CMLL’s rising stars in the women’s division, captivating audiences with her unique blend of power and aerial finesse. Her dedication and technical skill have allowed her to stand out in a competitive field, earning her opportunities to fight at some of CMLL’s biggest arenas. Known for her aggressive style and confident demeanor, Persephone has proven she can hang with the best.

Now, Persephone is set to make her debut in MLW on November 9 in Chicago, ready to leave her mark on a global stage.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, the November return will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Apocalypto will feature MLW fighters and CMLL’s grandest luchadores. Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets! One night only merch and more!

Tickets start at $10 at www.LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.