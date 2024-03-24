wrestling / News
Pete Dunne Listed As A Producer For WWE Speed Matches
March 23, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that Pete Dunne was listed as a producer for both matches taped for WWE Speed before last night’s episode of Smackdown. Dunne was the solo producer for both Cedric Alexander vs. Odyssey Jones, and Tyler Bate vs. Angel.
It was noted that his name hadn’t popped up on producer lists in the past. Unlike other WWE producers, Dunne is still an active wrestler. It’s unknown if Dunne will produce more matches going forward.
