wrestling / News
Pete Gas Says Mean Street Posse Were Open to Changing Their Look, Weren’t Allowed To
The Mean Street Posse backed Shane McMahon up during the Attitude Era, and Pete Gas recently discussed the group’s famous sweater vest and khaki look. Gas spoke with Barstool Rasslin’ for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:
On wanting to switch up their look: “Yeah, after a while. We kind of wanted to change it up, and that was our signature thing. There were certain things they didn’t want us to change. One was, I wasn’t allowed facial hair. I wasn’t allowed tattoos. I had to be the clean-cut one. Rodney and Joey Abs got to do whatever they wanted. Rodney had a different haircut at all times. Shane wanted to have one clean-cut guy and that was me. No facial hair. I couldn’t grow a goatee back then. I would have had some kind of facial hair.”
On why they weren’t allowed to change it up: “That was Shane’s advice, he wanted to keep that consistent. We had khaki pants for the longest time. At one point, one of us was blowing out the crotch in those things every week. Someone on Raw would blow out their crotch in those Khakis, so we had to go to something substantial. We used Lucky Jeans.”
More Trending Stories
- Mustafa Ali Reveals Why His Ring Name Was Shortened To Ali
- Bully Ray and Mark Henry Want Mercedes Mone To Appear At AEW All In
- John Cena Told Austin Theory Backstage That He Didn’t Believe Him As A Character
- Trish Stratus in Purple Gown, Chelsea Green, Kayla Braxton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos