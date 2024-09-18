– During a recent Q&A session for AdFreeShows, former Mean Street Posse member Pete Gas recalls an angle he pitched for the Mean Street Posse to Vince McMahon. It would’ve seen Prince Albert (aka Matt Bloom) joining the group. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Pete Gas on an angle for the Posse that they pushed for: “There was an angle we were pushing very very hard. Prince Albert [Matt Bloom], we’re still very close friends with him. We had an angle we were trying to push to the writers where Prince Albert wants to join the Mean Street Posse. We were going to shave his arms. He has so much hair all over him, we were going to shave a sweatervest, V-neck and everything. We had this whole thing planned out.”

On how the pitch had Vince McMahon stomping on a bag of feces: “If he wanted to become a member of the Posse, he had all these initiations. Play ribs on him on TV. Different vignettes where he’s trying to do something. Go put a lit bag of dog shit at that house. All of a sudden, it’s Vince’s house and Vince is stomping on shit. Just having him get in trouble. We had a whole thing. It would have been fun.”