Peter Avalon Loves That WWE And AEW Are Distinct From Each Other

Peter Avalon recently did an interview with Emir on the Power & Glory podcast (per Fightful), where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Avalon discussed the differences between AEW and WWE.

“I love that it’s distinct. I love it. That’s how wrestling should be, is distinct. WWE should have its own feel. AEW has its own gritty feel. WOW – Women of Wrestling has this classic ‘80s throwback feel. All these places should have their own feel. They shouldn’t be copycat clones of each other. That is how wrestling will grow. Maybe the cartoonish world of WWE doesn’t work, so they need to come and experience some of the grittiness that is AEW, and this is what I like. I like this version of Batman as opposed to this version of Batman,” Avalon says.