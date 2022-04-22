Peter Avalon Weighs In On Cody Rhodes’ Move to WWE, Tony Khan Buying ROH, More

Peter Avalon recently discussed Cody Rhodes’ jump to WWE, Tony Khan’s ROH purchase, being signed with AEW and more. Avalon spoke with Wrestling Epicenter for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below, as sent by the site:

On running Championship Wrestling from Arizona: “Oh man, not to step on your toes but I had more than just a hand in putting on the show, I was one of the EP’s (Executive Producers) of the show – Me and my pal Nick Greenwood. We ran the front of the house, the back of the house. It was our baby!”

On the current state of Championship Wrestling from Arizona: “As for Championship Wrestling from Arizona now, today, with United (Wrestling Network)… It is dead! It is a shame. But, that could change at any time. This is the wrestling business! Some things are dead and they come back alive. So, you really never know. I want to do something in Arizona, though!”

On challenging for the NWA World Title in 2018: “It did eventually happen. Originally, he (Nick Aldis) couldn’t make it (to Arizona) so that is how my feud with former NWA Champion Tim Storm started. We had 3 matches, 2 in Arizona and another at the NWA Anniversary pay-per-view in Nashville. But, I did eventually wrestle Nick (Aldis) for the NWA World Title. I was not successful. But, we did make history that night. It was, I believe, only the 3rd time the NWA World Title was defended in the state of Arizona.”

On being signed to AEW: “All Elite Wrestling has changed my life. Like you said, I’m an original! From day one, I’m loyal to AEW. I’m scheduled to appear at the end of this month back with All Elite Wrestling. I’m excited for that to be amongst the exciting things happening backstage and in the ring over there.”

On adopting a new when he joined AEW: “Absolutely. Like you said, I used to come out to music everyone knew. In AEW, I was the Librarian and came out to no music and just the sound of my own shushes out there with Leva Bates. So, it was a little bit of a learning experience because I was out there doing something that was different from what I had been doing for the past 13 years. So, I was out there trying to build the character on the air. So, I was getting my reps in trial by fire in something that wasn’t me, per se. But, I was learning how to turn it into something that is me… It was interesting… It was great! A lot of learning, a lot of fun!”

On transitioning away from the Librarian and teaming with Brandon Cutler: “It was great to get to do something that was a little bit more me and what I was doing. It was freeing.”

On AEW’s fan base: “It is incredible. They’re there and they’re so much a part of what we’re doing from Dynamite to Rampage and the Darks in between. You can really see it with the videos people post when we’ve already gone off the air and Tony is in the ring with the wrestlers and everyone is just having a good time. People are excited to be there and you can tell with people’s performance.”

On Tony Khan purchasing ROH: “It is exciting! It made everyone turn their heads. Whether it is good, bad, or indifferent – Everyone is talking about it! It is a wild time to be in wrestling especially with that acquisition!”

On Cody Rhodes returning to WWE: “It is exciting! It is like when Scott Hall went over to WCW and then Jeff Jarrett would go over. Seeing all these big name wrestlers go and appear on different programs, it was like, “Wow, this is crazy!” Seeing that happen now! Well, this is crazy! I think it is a good thing because it has people talking and if people are talking, people are making money. Good for Cody!”