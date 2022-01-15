wrestling / News

Peter Avalon Reveals He Will Share Update on His Career Status on Monday

January 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Fight For the Fallen Leva Bates Peter Avalon

As previously reported, the AEW contract for Peter Avalon was set to expire soon, leaving question marks on if he’d be staying in AEW or if he signed an extension. It was also reported that he was expected to appear at an AEW Dark TV taping after he was pulled from a previously planned appearance for Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise. Avalon commented on the news via his Twitter yesterday.

Peter Avalon tweeted on Friday that he was heading to Orlando, Florida to work this weekend’s AEW Dark taping. He stated, “I’m currently headed to Orlando for #AEWDark! #PPAALLDAY Wanted to let folks know that I’ll have an ANNOUNCEMENT on my career status THIS MONDAY, 1/17! Thanks for your support!” You can view his tweet and comments below.

AEW, Peter Avalon, Jeffrey Harris

