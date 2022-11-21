Peter Avalon Says He’d Be Lying If He Said He Didn’t Want To Go To WWE

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Wrestling Inc), Peter Avalon talked about his potential interest in signing with WWE. Avalon, who works for AEW among other companies, isn’t signed to a full-time contract there and told Salcedo that he has of course thought about working for WWE. You can check out some highlights below:

On his interest in working for WWE: “Well, WWE’s always kind of been the dream. That’s what got a lot of us into wrestling, you know what I mean? To say that, ‘No,’ I think would be maybe lying, you know? Of course, I wanted to be a wrestler because of the WWE. I admired Kurt Angle and all these other superathletes. Then, even to what it is now where a lot of my peers that are at AEW have passed through there. So, of course, it’s been an idea that’s passed through my mind.”

On his friendship with Adam Pearce: “I’ve absolutely had meetings with people there. I know a lot of the people there. Adam Pearce is a peer and mentor of mine. I grew in the standard, our group there at Championship Wrestling from Hollywood back in the day. It was Pearce, the NWA Champion, Joey Kaos, Austin Aries, and myself, and we stayed connected through there.”