WWE News: Petition To Change Name of Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal Launched, Former Blue’s Clues Host Wants to Fight John Cena

– A petition to get the name of the Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal changed has been started. The petition was stared at Change.org by an account called “Westling Outsiders” and asks WWE to change the name based on the allegations levied against the late WWE Hall of Famer, who is accused of “pimping out” her trainees, assaulting them and stealing money.

As of now, the petition has 3,973 signatures after twenty-four hours. It reads:

“So today WWE announced The Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal that will be taken place at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania 34. But the big problem with that is the person who is associated with that award was an evil woman who did nothing for Women’s Professional Wrestling. Fabulous Moolah pimped out women … we are currently in the #MeToo era, are you really trying to say that you endorsed her behaviour?

This isn’t right at all, if you want to have a Battle Royale, name it after someone worthy, like Miss Elizabeth, Chyna, Trish, Lita, Sensational Sheri, Jacqueline, Alundra Blaze…

Need I go on?

We hope all Wrestling fans will take the time to support this petition because if you think this is right you are just as bad as them.”

– TMZ spoke with former Blue’s Clues host Steven Burns about Nickelodeon rebooting the show. John Cena appeared in a segment at Nickelodeon’s upfront presentation auditioning to host the restarted version of the famous kid’s show, and Burns says he believes the new host should be an “average Joe.” He said that he understood the desire to bring someone like Cena in, though. He said that if Nickelodeon is serious about bringing in Cena for the show, they should fight each other for the spot: