Various News: Peyton Royce Bachelorette Party Photos in Vegas, Rey Fenix and Tony Deppen Set for PWG BOLA
– As previously reported, Peyton Royce recently celebrated her upcoming wedding to AEW star Shawn Spears by having her bachelorette party in Las Vegas, Nevada. Royce and her tag team partner in The IIconics, Billie Kay, shared some photos from the bachelorette party on Instagram earlier this month. You can check some of the photos with Peyton Royce and Billie Kay below.
– PWG has announced Rey Fenix and Tony Deppen have joined this year’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament. They join a field that includes A-Kid, Jonathan Gresham, Artemis Spencer, Bandido, Caveman Ugg, Darby Allin, Mick Moretti, Jake Atlas, and Orange Cassidy.
Tony Deppen is the tenth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) July 13, 2019
REY FENIX is the eleventh entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) July 16, 2019
