Various News: Peyton Royce Has Bachelorette Party, Thunder Rosa Plays With Nephew, Shota Umino Still Followed By Mox
– Yahoo reports that Peyton Royce and Billie Kay went to Las Vegas for a bachelorette party to celebrate Royce’s upcoming wedding to Shawn Spears. They were joined by Tenille Dashwood. They went downtown to the D Casino Hotel in a stretch limo, before eating at Italian restaurant Adiamo. After that, they went to the Excalibur Hotel & Casino to watch the “Thunder From Down Under” show.
– Shota Umino revealed that even though Jon Moxley is elsewhere, Mox is still with him.
『G1 CLIMAX』が始まりました。
私はこの夏に全てをかけて戦います。
パートナーのモクスリー選手の全てを吸収して大きくなる海野 翔太をこの夏ずっと見ていてください！ pic.twitter.com/vCsuRjCSQ3
— 海野 翔太〈Shota Umino〉 (@njpw_shota) July 10, 2019
– Thunder Rosa tweeted a video of herself playing with her nephew.
I train kids as youn as 20 months! Look at my little nephew #betito kick my ass! Share this video with someone who is having a bad day ❤🤠🤼♂️🤸♀️👩👦#baby #wrestling #sandiego #family #fun #auntie #smiles #familyreunion pic.twitter.com/NBZgps6Gyn
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) July 10, 2019
