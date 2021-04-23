Peyton Royce Files New Trademark For ‘Cassie Lee’

On April 19, the former Peyton Royce filed paperwork with the USPTO to trademark the name ‘Cassie Lee’. Royce previously competed as Cassie and KC Cassidy before getting her WWE name.

The trademark is for: “IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes“