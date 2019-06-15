wrestling / News
Photo of Adam Rose’s Last Match vs. Bull James Last Night
As we previously noted, Adam Rose wrestled his final match against Bull James last night at Atomic Revolutionary’s Wrestling Star Spangled Slammer event. Wrestling Inc reports that James won the match by submission.
The ring was filled with streamers during Rose’s entrance and wrestlers surrounded the ring after with a “Thank You, Adam” chant from the crowd. James gave a speech about how Rose was always there for him in NXT and how he appreciated him. Rose thanked James, as well as Wes Briscoe, who was at ringside. He also thanked the fans and said they were lucky to have a great promotion.
@lordsofpain #AdamRose tapped out to @RealBullJames in his retirement match at @WrestlingAtomic tonight. Great match by both guys. #thankyouadam pic.twitter.com/6X84uoe3Tp
— Pete Lynch (@ucfpete8) June 15, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Returns to US Independents, Beats Darby Allin at Brass City Brawl (Video)
- Bruce Prichard on Contract Negotiations With AJ Styles in TNA, Dixie Carter Not Wanting to Commit More to Keep Styles
- Konnan Says Nancy Benoit Should Be in WWE Hall of Fame, Talks Whether WCW Talent Knew Hulk Hogan Was Joining nWo
- Lance Storm Shares Story of Vince McMahon Thinking He Was Dead
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Shawn Michaels And Bret Hart Backstage Fight