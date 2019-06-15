Photo of Adam Rose’s Last Match vs. Bull James Last Night

As we previously noted, Adam Rose wrestled his final match against Bull James last night at Atomic Revolutionary’s Wrestling Star Spangled Slammer event. Wrestling Inc reports that James won the match by submission.

The ring was filled with streamers during Rose’s entrance and wrestlers surrounded the ring after with a “Thank You, Adam” chant from the crowd. James gave a speech about how Rose was always there for him in NXT and how he appreciated him. Rose thanked James, as well as Wes Briscoe, who was at ringside. He also thanked the fans and said they were lucky to have a great promotion.