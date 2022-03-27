Photos and Clips of The Undertaker at Today’s NASCAR Grand Prix Cup Series

– As previously reported, The Undertaker served as the pace car driver for NASCAR at today’s Grand Prix Cup Series. You can check out some photos and clips of The Undertaker at today’s event that were posted on Twitter below:

20 turns is a daunting challenge for any driver but please do not let this distract you from the fact that in 1998, The Undertaker threw Mankind off Hell In A Cell, and plummeted 16 ft through an announcer's table. pic.twitter.com/uUi7mkbCPH — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 27, 2022

Days before his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, @undertaker drove the pace car at @NASCARatCOTA pic.twitter.com/EjlyuqjTLc — WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2022