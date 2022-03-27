wrestling / News
Photos and Clips of The Undertaker at Today’s NASCAR Grand Prix Cup Series
– As previously reported, The Undertaker served as the pace car driver for NASCAR at today’s Grand Prix Cup Series. You can check out some photos and clips of The Undertaker at today’s event that were posted on Twitter below:
20 turns is a daunting challenge for any driver but please do not let this distract you from the fact that in 1998, The Undertaker threw Mankind off Hell In A Cell, and plummeted 16 ft through an announcer's table. pic.twitter.com/uUi7mkbCPH
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 27, 2022
Howdy Mr. @undertaker. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/PyKtG0XHdk
— NASCAR at COTA (@NASCARatCOTA) March 27, 2022
Look who has arrived. 😎 @WWE pic.twitter.com/c2pp5n487k
— NASCAR at COTA (@NASCARatCOTA) March 27, 2022
Dead man … driving? 🪦🏁@undertaker | https://t.co/U4a0xtukwL pic.twitter.com/qBWBB9lDGK
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 27, 2022
Days before his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, @undertaker drove the pace car at @NASCARatCOTA pic.twitter.com/EjlyuqjTLc
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2022
While serving as the honorary pace car driver for @NASCAR earlier today, #WWEHOF Class of 2022 inductee @undertaker was quick to defend Texas and longtime friend @steveaustinBSR while issuing a warning for @FightOwensFight ahead of #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/kcbxRdWKNl
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Says Brock Lesnar Is ‘A Real Pro’ and ‘The Opposite of Goldberg’
- Kurt Angle On How Stressful Brock Lesnar’s Wrestlemania XIX Botch Was
- More Stars React to Triple H’s Retirement: Ric Flair, Adam Cole, William Regal, More
- Ryback Reacts To Triple H’s Retirement: ‘He Was a Disappointment To Me But I Wish Him Well’