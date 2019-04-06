wrestling / News
Pics of The Great Muta & Jushin Liger Wrestling At NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard
Jushin Liger and The Great Muta were the last two in the pre-show Honor Rumble at tonight’s NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard before Kenny King snuck back in and won the match (follow our LIVE COVERAGE). Photos below.
THIS YEAR IS 2019#G1Supercard pic.twitter.com/djqwz19OVb
— 💖 ARRUM 💀 NOT in NYC (@AHROOMEE) April 6, 2019
Liger and Muta in MSG. What a moment. #G1Supercard pic.twitter.com/XhqJy8GyX0
— Will Henderson (@willh94) April 6, 2019
Liger vs MUTA. The classic. #G1Supercard #njpw pic.twitter.com/GCBy7QXukS
— CynicalSquid (@CynicalSquid84) April 6, 2019
I lost my mind! The Great Muta and Jushin Thunder Liger in MSG #G1Supercard pic.twitter.com/hLwHAdVkc8
— 🌻Drew_Heidemann🌻 (@Drew_Heidemann) April 6, 2019
Muta and Liger! The mist on Kenny King! #G1SuperCard #njpw #roh pic.twitter.com/Z7oTCazFjr
— Spooky Hito (@HitoZeto) April 6, 2019
And your winnnnnnner: Kenny King!#G1Supercard #HonorRumble #NJPW #ROH #MSG pic.twitter.com/408PZqC5b9
— The Queen of NE (@TheQueenofNE) April 6, 2019
