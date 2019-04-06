Pics of The Great Muta & Jushin Liger Wrestling At NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard

Jushin Liger and The Great Muta were the last two in the pre-show Honor Rumble at tonight’s NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard before Kenny King snuck back in and won the match (follow our LIVE COVERAGE). Photos below.

THIS YEAR IS 2019#G1Supercard pic.twitter.com/djqwz19OVb — 💖 ARRUM 💀 NOT in NYC (@AHROOMEE) April 6, 2019

Liger and Muta in MSG. What a moment. #G1Supercard pic.twitter.com/XhqJy8GyX0 — Will Henderson (@willh94) April 6, 2019