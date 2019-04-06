wrestling / News

Pics of The Great Muta & Jushin Liger Wrestling At NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard

April 6, 2019 | Posted by Ashish

Jushin Liger and The Great Muta were the last two in the pre-show Honor Rumble at tonight’s NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard before Kenny King snuck back in and won the match (follow our LIVE COVERAGE). Photos below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

G1 Supercard, Jushin Liger, The Great Muta, Ashish

More Stories

loading