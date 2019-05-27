wrestling / News

WWE News: Pics of Charlotte Flair at NASCAR Coca-Cola 600, Sweepstakes to Win Trip to WWE Live Event

May 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE shared some pics of Charlotte Flair at the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race on Sunday, where she was the honorary pace car driver. You can see the photos below:

– The company announced a new sweepstakes in partnership with Diamond Resorts that will see a winner get a trip for two to Orlando to attend a WWE live event. The prize package features two tickets to WWE Live in Orlando on July 21st, a backstage meet & greet with a WWE star, a ringside photo opportunity, round-trip airfare to Orlando, and lodging accomodations. All the details are here, and you can see Natalya promoting it in the below video:

