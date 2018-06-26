Pics, Video of NXT Tag Team Championship Change at UK Championship Tournament Special

– WWE has posted pics and video of the NXT Tag Team Championship change at Tuesday’s UK Championship Tournament special. You can see the highlights below from the match, which saw Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeat Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly to claim the championships.

The win, which was taped earlier this month, ends the Undisputed Era’s run with the championships on an episode of NXT that aired on December 20th, 2017 and was taped on November 29th.