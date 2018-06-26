wrestling / News
Pics, Video of NXT Tag Team Championship Change at UK Championship Tournament Special
– WWE has posted pics and video of the NXT Tag Team Championship change at Tuesday’s UK Championship Tournament special. You can see the highlights below from the match, which saw Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeat Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly to claim the championships.
The win, which was taped earlier this month, ends the Undisputed Era’s run with the championships on an episode of NXT that aired on December 20th, 2017 and was taped on November 29th.
'Stache game STRONG! #NXTUK@Tyler_Bate @trentseven pic.twitter.com/MOukcbgyYg
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 26, 2018
The champs have ARRIVED in true #Undisputed style. @roderickstrong @KORcombat #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/QCg8VtVOSy
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 26, 2018
As only #MoustacheMountain can…@Tyler_Bate @trentseven #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/yI37qpJeh9
— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) June 26, 2018
That pure STRENGTH of @Tyler_Bate, though… #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/wFtxGAFF2U
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 26, 2018
#UndisputedERA's @roderickstrong with the save! He and @KORcombat are STILL IN THIS! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/JWVX5qe1At
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 26, 2018
A Dropkick like NO OTHER! @roderickstrong #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/DHhjh5XEnO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 26, 2018
#AndNEWWW!#MoustacheMountain @Tyler_Bate & @trentseven have just claimed #WWENXT Tag Team GOLD! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/KSSYc2SLJQ
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2018
Celebrating a title victory, @RoyalAlbertHall style. #NXTUK@Tyler_Bate @trentseven pic.twitter.com/U6yrWsr4vy
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 26, 2018