Pics, Video From Smackdown Tag Title Match at Extreme Rules

– The Bludegon Brothers put Team Hell No away to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules on Sunday. You can see pics and video from the match below, which saw Daniel Bryan try to go it alone against the champions after they attacked Bryan and Kane earlier in the show and “injured” Kane’s leg. PWInsider reports that the angle was done to write Kane’s leg injury into the match.

Kane eventually came down to the ring to help Bryan, but it wasn’t enough as Harper and Rowan eventually put the reunited Team Hell No down to hold onto their championships.