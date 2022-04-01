Pitch Reportedly Made For Heel Stable To Be Built Around Edge

Edge could be getting a new stable now that he’s turned heel, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that following the Rated-R Superstar’s heel turn against AJ Styles leading into their match at WrestleMania, WWE wants to make some additions to his presentation and one pitch has involved his getting a new faction.

The report notes that the pitch has been “talked about heavily” from Creative and that Damian Priest is among the names discussed for the group. Priest was originally believed likely for a US Championship rematch against Finn Balor at WrestleMania but instead is in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

The report notes that barring a change of plans, the new heel stable could start to come about “imminently.”