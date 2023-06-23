Police Report Reveals New Details on BJ Whitmer’s Arrest For Domestic Violence

The police report for BJ Whitmer’s arrest on charges of domestic violence and burglary have revealed new details on the altercation. As reported, Whitmer was arrested on June 4th in Boone County, Kentucky on charges with strangulation in the first degree and burglary in the second degree. PWInsider reports that the Boone County, Kentucky Sheriff Department’s report of the arrest details what allegedly happened.

According to the report, the woman had been receiving texts from Whitmer all day, including one that said he would “see her soon.” Whitmer entered the residence of his ex-girlfriend without consent at 6:14 PM on June 4th through an open door, and she witnessed this while returning home from her neighborhood pool.

Whitmer asked the woman to delete messages from her phone that were from him and when she refused he became “irate [and] approached her, grabbed her by the throat and threw her down on the couch where he began strangling her.” The victim said that Whitmer choked her to the point that she thought she was going to lose consciousness, and the report notes that she had bruising on her neck and visible red marks at the time that Kentucky Deputies arrived at her home. Whitmer had already left the scene at the time and she said he had likely gone to a relative’s house, where he was found and detailed by police for questioning. Whitmer declined to comment to police at the time.

The woman was evaluated and treated Walton Fire/EMS. She said her throat was “very sore” but declined to be hospitalized or taken to the ER.

As noted earlier, the woman spoke anonymously to News 19 in Boone County and said:

“I was literally fighting for my life. I came into my house, and he was standing at the top of my steps waiting for me. And he squeezed tighter and said, ‘I’m going to f****** kill you. Do you hear me? I’m going to kill you!’ And once we got to the point of where we stopped moving, and then he continued choking me, I absolutely knew. Instead of coughing, I lied and said, ‘I already called the cops,’ and the second I said that he let go.”

AEW issued a statement upon news of the arrest that read:

“B.J. Whitmer has been terminated following his arrest on domestic violence charges. While talent and staff are ultimately responsible for their own personal actions, this behavior is intolerable within AEW. AEW has reached out to offer support to those impacted by his behavior.”

If you are suffering from domestic abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.