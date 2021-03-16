Pope Elijah Burke vs. Thom Latimer TV Title Match Added to NWA Back for the Attack

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced a new title match for NWA Back for the Attack. NWA World TV champ The Pope Elijah Burke will defend his title against Thom Latimer.

The pay-per-view event is scheduled for this Sunday, March 21. It will be broadcast live on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA World Heavyweight Championship: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Aron Stevens

* NWA World Television Championship: The Pope Elijah Burke (c) vs. Thom Latimer

* #1 Contender To NWA Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille

* Crimson vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jax Dane vs. Jordan Clearwater