Pope Elijah Burke vs. Thom Latimer TV Title Match Added to NWA Back for the Attack
– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced a new title match for NWA Back for the Attack. NWA World TV champ The Pope Elijah Burke will defend his title against Thom Latimer.
The pay-per-view event is scheduled for this Sunday, March 21. It will be broadcast live on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NWA World Heavyweight Championship: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Aron Stevens
* NWA World Television Championship: The Pope Elijah Burke (c) vs. Thom Latimer
* #1 Contender To NWA Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille
* Crimson vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jax Dane vs. Jordan Clearwater
This Sunday, @DaBlackPope defends his NWA World Television Championship for the first time against @Thomas_Latimer_ at #BackForTheAttack!
Pre-order now: https://t.co/XJsyROck8Y pic.twitter.com/3OWdLnYeAl
— NWA (@nwa) March 16, 2021
