WWE Using Poppy’s NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Theme For New Weekly Opening

April 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE’s new NXT theme is Poppy’s track from NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. Last night’s episode of NXT debuted a new opening that features “Say Cheese,” which the rock singer performed during the second night of this month’s NXT Takeover event.

You can see the new intro below. NXT also posted about the new intro, writing on Twitter:

Show us your teeth, and we’ll show you our new intro.

Thank you, @poppy! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT

