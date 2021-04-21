wrestling / News
WWE Using Poppy’s NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Theme For New Weekly Opening
April 21, 2021
WWE’s new NXT theme is Poppy’s track from NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. Last night’s episode of NXT debuted a new opening that features “Say Cheese,” which the rock singer performed during the second night of this month’s NXT Takeover event.
You can see the new intro below. NXT also posted about the new intro, writing on Twitter:
Show us your teeth, and we’ll show you our new intro.
Thank you, @poppy! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT
“Say Cheese” by @Poppy is the new Official Theme Song for @WWENXT. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Pc70iF2I4R
— Poppy Updates (@PoppyUpdate) April 21, 2021
Show us your teeth, and we'll show you our new intro. 😁
Thank you, @poppy! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/wxHvjFuCd5
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 21, 2021
