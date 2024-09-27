wrestling / News
Note on Possible Location For First WWE RAW on Netflix
September 27, 2024 | Posted by
WWE RAW is set to debut on Netflix starting January 6 and it seems a location may have been decided for the debut episode. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there has been “a lot of talk” that the episode will air from Southern California, with Los Angeles the most likely candidate.
This past Monday, there were several Netflix employees in attendance, sitting in the first few rows. Netflix is based in Los Angeles and Los Gatos (San Jose market). There was also talk of doing NXT in the same building on the following night.
