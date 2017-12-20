Possible NXT Start Date For War Machine

It was previously reported that War Machine (Hanson & Ray Rowe) are currently in the process of signing with WWE (doing medicals and background checks). The team finished up with ROH at last weekend’s TV tapings, and will finish up with NJPW on January 4th & 5th (WrestleKingdom 12 & New Year’s Dash).

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (via sportskeeda.com), if all goes well, the team will report to NXT sometime in January and will likely debut at the television tapings that take place after NXT Takeover: Philadelphia in early February.