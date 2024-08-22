– Fightful Select has an update on a former WWE Superstar, Intercontinental Champion, and United States Champion joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW). It looks like Ricochet is not only bound for AEW, it appears he could be making his AEW debut this weekend at AEW All In: London 2024.

As previously reported, Ricochet departed from WWE after his contract expired earlier this summer. He was also expected to sign with AEW after leaving WWE. Word has been quiet on what’s next for Ricochet until now.

According to the report, Ricochet is traveling to London, UK for All In, and he’s planned to appear on the show. It’s unknown what type of involvement he will have at the pay-per-view event. Additionally, he’s reportedly signed a multi-year agreement with AEW, working with an agent to sign the deal.

All In: London 2024 is scheduled for this Sunday, August 25 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.