Backstage Update on Ricochet Likely Signing With AEW

– Fightful Select has an update on current wrestling free agent Ricochet possibly signing with AEW. Ricochet recently departed from WWE after his contract expired at midnight on July 1, making him an unrestricted free agent. According to the update, it appears that Ricochet’s rumored move to AEW appeared to be moving forward.

According to the update, it’s believed that Ricochet will be joining AEW soon. Ricochet’s agent was reportedly backstage at AEW’s TV tapings this week, and it’s said the agent’s visit was leading to subsequent talks between both sides. Ricochet’s agent also represents a number of talents in both WWE and AEW.

The 35-year-old wrestler signed with WWE in early 2018, spending over six years in the promotion. During his time in WWE, he became an Intercontinental, United States, and NXT North American Champion. He also became a one-time WWE Speed Champion earlier this year. Ricochet’s fiancée, ring announcer Samantha Irvin, still works for WWE.