Ricochet Is Now A Free Agent After WWE Contract Expires

Fightful Select reports that Ricochet is now a free agent after his contract with WWE expired at midnight earlier today. He was moved to the alumni section of WWE.com yesterday, a few hours before that happened. He was not contractually able to appear at AEW Forbidden Door, but could conceivably show up at Dynamite if a deal was made.

Sources in both AEW and WWE expect that Ricochet will be All Elte soon. However, he is not currently planned to face Will Ospreay at All In, in spite of rumors. As for Samantha Irvin, she is staying in WWE.