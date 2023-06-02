Possible Spoiler On New Title Belt For WWE

A new report has details on a possible new title belt appearing in WWE. Fightful Select reports that as of Thursday evening, there were memos for Roman Reigns’ 1,000 Day Celebration as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion that included mention of a “New WWE Universal Championship.” The creative notes mentioned a podium where the new championship would be unveiled.

It is important to note, as Fightful does, that this hasn’t been announced yet and as such is obviously subject to change. The report notes that the presention was described as similar to when The Rock revealed the new WWE Championship in 2013.