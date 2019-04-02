wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler On Surprise WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal Entrant

April 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

As previously reported, Eve Torres is set to be part of WrestleMania weekend. Wrestling Inc speculates that Torres could be part of the Women’s Battle Royal.

– Adam Cole gives his WWE Network superstar picks.

– Scott Stanford will be hosting the 8th Annual ADAPT Golf Tournament at Brae Burn Country Club and The Golf Club of Purchase, New York on Monday, May 13. Details below:

Eve Torres, WrestleMania 35, WWE, Jeremy Lambert

