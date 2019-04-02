wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler On Surprise WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal Entrant
April 2, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Eve Torres is set to be part of WrestleMania weekend. Wrestling Inc speculates that Torres could be part of the Women’s Battle Royal.
– Adam Cole gives his WWE Network superstar picks.
– Scott Stanford will be hosting the 8th Annual ADAPT Golf Tournament at Brae Burn Country Club and The Golf Club of Purchase, New York on Monday, May 13. Details below:
Please join us as @scottstanford1 returns as Host for the 18th Annual ADAPT Golf Tournament benefiting @adaptwechange on May 13 at the Brae Burn Country Club and The Golf Club of Purchase. For more information go to: https://t.co/qtlUaY32wd #adaptwechange #adaptwegolf pic.twitter.com/HuAGgZdyUF
— James Grant (@JAMESGRANTPR) April 1, 2019
