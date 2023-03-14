Possible Spoiler on WWE Hall of Fame Announcement Set for Tomorrow

– As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will appear on WWE’s The Bump tomorrow, with the show scheduled to make the announcement on the next inductee for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Dave Meltzer had more details on Flair’s announcement on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer indicated that tomorrow’s announcement will “presumably” be for Keiji Muto, aka The Great Muta, as Flair has reportedly been asked to induct Muto into the Hall of Fame. Meltzer added that Muto has been asked to be in the Hall of Fame this year. He also explained that while many people think Sting would be the one to induct Muto, that would be too difficult from a political standpoint due to Sting being signed to AEW.

Muto recently concluded his retirement tour last month at the Grand Final Pro-Wrestling Last-Love Hold Out show, losing to Tetsuya Naito and Masahiro Chono to close out his in-ring career.

Also, Meltzer stated that another name that’s rumored for this year’s Hall of Fame class is former WWE talent Stacy Keibler. The new edition of WWE’s The Bump with the Hall of Fame announcement will debut tomorrow at 1:00 pm EST on WWE’s social channels.