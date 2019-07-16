Possible Spoiler on Superstars Scheduled for Smackdown Live Tonight

– PWInsider has a backstage update on which WWE Superstars are expected to appear on Smackdown Live tonight. Per the report, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, and Cesaro are all scheduled to work tonight’s TV show. What role they are playing is unknown, but they are expected to work the event.

Also, apparently Bray Wyatt won’t be exploiting the Wild Card Rule to appear later. He’s not scheduled to work tonight’s show.

Smackdown Live will be held later today in Worcester, Maine. The show will be held at the DCU Center and will be broadcast live on the USA Network. As noted, Ember Moon and a mystery partner are set to face Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. For the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, The IIconics will defend their titles against the Kabuki Warriors.