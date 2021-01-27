wrestling / News
Powerhouse Hobbs Gets New Finisher on AEW Dark (Video)
January 27, 2021 | Posted by
– On last night’s edition of AEW Dark, Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Jake St. Patrick in a total squash. During the match, he debuted his new finishing move, which Taz announced as being called the “Town Business.”
You can check out Taz’s tweet on Hobbs’ new finisher and last night’s match below. Hobbs wrote in response to the clip, “We ain’t playing no more.” You can view that Hobbs clip from AEW Dark below.
We ain't playing no more https://t.co/uX9KOTBTlN
— PowerHouse HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) January 27, 2021
