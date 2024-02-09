wrestling / News
Various News: Pre-Sale Code For AEW Dynamite: Big Business, WrestleCon To Offer WrestleMania Bus Trips
– AEW Dynamite: Big Business has an online pre-sale going on, and the pre-sale code has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the code AEW313 can be used to get tickets for the March 13th Boston, Massachusetts show here.
Tony Khan announced the event on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
– WrestleCon has announced its usual bus trip for attendees to head over to WrestleMania 40. The promotion put the round trip bus journey to WrestleMania on sale today. The full announcement is below:
Fans can collect their bus credentials at the registration desk located adjacent to the Liberty Ballroom starting at 12:00 PM on both Saturday and Sunday. Please note that tickets are only valid for the specific day of use; there are no two-day bus passes available. If you plan to utilize the Mania Buses for both Saturday and Sunday, separate purchases are required.
Seating on the buses is allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Once a bus reaches its capacity, it will depart for the stadium promptly. The Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown Hotel will serve as the pickup point for the buses, with departure times scheduled for 2:00 PM, 2:15 PM, 2:30 PM, 3:00 PM, 3:30 PM, and 4:00 PM on both event days.
Upon arrival at the stadium, passengers will be dropped off at Lot “F” or “G.” It’s essential to remember the drop-off location, as this is where you’ll rendezvous with the bus for the return journey to the hotel. Departure times from the stadium are scheduled for 11:45 PM, 12:00 AM, 12:15 AM, 12:30 AM, 12:45 AM, and 1:00 AM. Once again, seating will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Access to the buses will be granted upon presentation of your credential, so please ensure you have it with you when boarding.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Thinks Text Messages Sound Like Vince McMahon, Calls Allegations ‘Sick & Disgusting’
- Roman Reigns & Rock Leave WrestleMania XL Kickoff Together In New Video
- Bully Ray Cautions WWE on Facing ‘Dangerous Territory’ With WrestleMania Main Event Situation
- Seth Rollins Says Roman Reigns Has ‘Ruined’ the Undisputed WWE Universal Title