Premier Streaming Network To Air Al Snow Comedy Special

WWE alumnus Al Snow has a comedy special coming to the Premier Streaming Network later this month. PSN announced on Friday that the Al Snow Tag Team Comedy special will be available on the service starting on June 30th.

The full announcement reads:

Al Snow Tag Team Comedy Featuring David Vox Mullen Coming to Premier Streaming Network

Comedy special available on PSN beginning on June 30th

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar and current co-owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), Al Snow and the multi-talented comedian, actor, singer/song writer David Vox Mullen have put their creative minds together to bring a hilarious new comedy special to Premier Streaming Network (PSN). Produced by Under The L Productions, in association with Premier Studios, Al Snow Tag Team Comedy featuring David Vox Mullen will be the first comedy special on PSN and will be available on Friday, June 30th at 8:00 p.m./EST.

The hour-long show, recorded at Zanies Comedy Club in Chicago and directed by Danny Reyes, blends outrageous stories from Snow’s time in the world of professional wrestling, along with Vox’s impressions and improv instincts for a one-of-kind special that will have viewers declaring Snow and Vox comedy’s tag team champions.

For a preview of Al Snow Tag Team Comedy featuring David Vox Mullen, go to:

“I figured I’d give comedy a shot,” said Snow. “I mean, I was literally able to convince millions of people that I could knock another human being out with a plastic head.”

“This is a dream come true,” said Vox. “I remember watching Monday Night Raw during the Attitude Era, and watching a superstar that had so much charisma, such comedic timing, and that superstar was The Rock. But Al Snow was also on that show.”

“The Al Snow Tag Team Comedy special is the perfect fit for PSN,” said Josh Shernoff, Vice President, Programming and Creative Development at PSN. “This special serves as a seamless bridge between our well-established pro wrestling offerings and the exciting direction Premier Streaming Network and Premier Studios are heading in the entertainment space. This special really showcases our commitment to bringing innovative and engaging content to our audience.”

The Al Snow Tag Team Comedy featuring David Vox Mullen will be part of the Premier+ subscription, or can be purchased as a separate event for $11.99.

“Being both a wrestling fan and a fan of all things entertainment, Premier Streaming Network was by far the absolute perfect choice to produce this special,” added Vox.

“We are thrilled to be working with Al and David as we expand our existing Premier Streaming Network offerings into the comedy and entertainment space,” said Paul Owen, President at PSN. “Tag Team Comedy is a great way to showcase what PSN and Premier Studios can do and we’re looking forward to fans enjoying the special.”