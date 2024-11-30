Preston Vance Loved Being In Dark Order, Recalls Brodie Lee Pushing For Him

Preston Vance recently looked back at his time in the Dark Order and how Brodie Lee pushed for him in AEW. Vance was part of the group as 10, and he talked about that time in his appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his time in the Dark Order: “I loved being a part of the Dark Order and am forever thankful that Brodie saw something in me to put his stamp of approval on me.”

On Lee pushing for him: “[Brodie] asked Cody and QT, like, ‘Hey, what’s the deal with Vance, does he have a contract?’ They’re like, ‘No, but this company is so new, we’re not gonna put our name on someone that, god forbid, doesn’t work out. Now that’s on us.’ And then Brodie was like, ‘Well, I’m gonna do it.’ So he went to Tony and was like, ‘I want this kid with me. I’ll take him under my wing.'”