WWE News: Preview For Ronda Rousey 24 Special, Clip of Roman Reigns In College Station, Top 10 Greatest Triple H-Randy Orton Showdowns
June 3, 2019
– WWE has released a preview of the Ronda Rousey WWE 24 special, which airs tonight on the WWE Network after RAW.
– WWE has also posted a clip from last night’s live event in College Station, Texas, featuring Roman Reigns:
It’s all about the bloodline on #Raw tomorrow night when @WWERomanReigns teams with #TheUsos to face @DMcIntyreWWE , @DashWilderWWE , and @ScottDawsonWWE . Tonight, the #BigDog celebrates with #WWEUniverse in his yard at #WWECollegeStation! pic.twitter.com/SlPqkwXW3l
— WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2019
– Finally, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at the top ten showdowns between Triple H and Randy Orton:
