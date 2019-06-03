wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview For Ronda Rousey 24 Special, Clip of Roman Reigns In College Station, Top 10 Greatest Triple H-Randy Orton Showdowns

June 3, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ronda Rousey Raw 101518 Ronda's

– WWE has released a preview of the Ronda Rousey WWE 24 special, which airs tonight on the WWE Network after RAW.

– WWE has also posted a clip from last night’s live event in College Station, Texas, featuring Roman Reigns:

– Finally, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at the top ten showdowns between Triple H and Randy Orton:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, WWE Top 10, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading