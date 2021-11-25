Preview For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has a special episode set for tonight including the return of Wrestle House, and a preview is online. You can see the full preview of the episode below:

Following an unforgettable Turning Point that saw Moose retain his IMPACT World Title in Full Metal Mayhem, as well as the violent debut of JONAH, celebrate Thanksgiving with the return of the hottest reality show in all of professional wrestling this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders!

That’s right, Wrestle House is back with the Wrestle House 2 Thanksgiving Special! After Decay used their dark magic to teleport Johnny Swinger, John E Bravo, Hernandez, Madison Rayne, Kaleb With a K, Alisha and the Swingerellas to Wrestle House, there’s no telling what might happen to this whacky cast of characters. The only way to find out is to step foot into Wrestle House this Thursday on IMPACT!

The action begins on Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV and 7:30pm ET on YouTube. Witness an exclusive match as the Bullet Club’s Chris Bey goes one-on-one with Fallah Bahh! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

The action doesn’t stop once IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for IMPACT in 60 featuring the greatest matches from the IMPACT career of hardcore legend Mick Foley!