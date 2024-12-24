Preview For Tonight’s MLW Holiday Rush

MLW airs their Holiday Rush special tonight, and the full preview is online. You can see the preview below for the show, which airs tonight at 7 PM ET on MLW’s YouTube channel:

The Filthy Bros’ get deep into the Egg Nog

Matt Riddle and Tom Lawlor throw their own wild holiday bash as Riddle’s road to Kings of Colosseum continues. Can they keep the chaos in check, or will debauchery derail the momentum heading to Dallas?

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Satoshi Kojima vs. Ultimo Guerrero

In a historic interpromotional showdown, Kojima defends against CMLL’s Ultimo Guerrero. Will Kojima close out 2024 as champion, or will Guerrero take the gold to Mexico?

Minoru Suzuki vs. AKIRA

The Death Fighter AKIRA faces the brutal Minoru Suzuki. Can AKIRA avenge CONTRA’s attacks, or will Suzuki send another violent message to the champion?

Matt Riddle vs. BRG

BRG aims to shock the world by taking down the 2024 Battle Riot winner just weeks before Riddle’s title shot. Can Riddle keep his momentum alive heading into Kings of Colosseum?

Magnus vs. Titan

CMLL stars Magnus and Titan collide in a high-flying battle. Who will soar into contention for a shot at Místico’s Middleweight Championship?

Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher

Fresh off the injured reserve, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor takes on the dangerous Tim Thatcher. Can Lawlor complete his comeback, or will Thatcher’s punishing style prove too much?

Eric Bischoff’s Creative Chaos

Eric Bischoff’s reign of control continues to shake MLW. Will officials find a way to overturn Alex Kane’s shocking termination?

Saint Laurent’s Price of Pain

Portly promoter Saint Laurent has a twisted holiday challenge with cash on the line. Who will face the price of pain this Christmas?

World Featherweight Champion Janai Kai in Action

CONTRA’s Janai Kai defends her title. Who will step up to challenge the unstoppable champion?

Cesar Duran’s Festive Family Affair

Cesar Duran and his daughter, Salina de la Renta, celebrate a holiday reunion. But will it bring joy—or chaos—to the season?

Delmi Exo’s High-Stakes Challenge

Delmi Exo makes a bold move, potentially wagering her hair for a shot at Janai Kai’s title at Kings of Colosseum.

Paul Walter Hauser Returns

Hollywood star and MLW sensation Paul Walter Hauser is back! What’s next for this underdog in MLW action?